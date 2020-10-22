https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/22/a-full-week-later-twitter-keeps-the-new-york-posts-account-locked-without-explanation/

It’s been exactly eight days since the New York Post’s Twitter account was locked, and Twitter has yet to offer an explanation for the continued suspension.

The punishment was handed down after the New York Post published their first story revealing emails and photographs from a laptop found at a Delaware repair shop. When users tried to share the link on Twitter, the platform barred users from doing so and issued a warning the tweet is “potentially harmful.” Over a week later, no one at Twitter has explained what about the link was harmful or misleading.

Twitter also alleged the article shared by the Post violated their hacked information policy.

“The Post’s primary Twitter account (@nypost) has also been locked because the Hunter Biden stories violate its rules against the ‘distribution of hacked material,’ per email we received from Twitter,” wrote Post business reporter Noah Manskar.

The Post’s primary Twitter account (@nypost) has also been locked because the Hunter Biden stories violate its rules against “distribution of hacked material,” per email we received from Twitter https://t.co/wbeYd6c3CA — Noah Manskar (@noahmanskar) October 14, 2020

According to Manskar, the only justification Twitter attempted to provide for the suspension was questioning about how the incriminating hard drive and computer were obtained, despite the Post’s clear explanation about this in the article.

“Twitter says this was done because of the lack of authoritative reporting on where the materials in our Biden story originated. Per the story, the emails came off a copy of a hard drive obtained by Rudy Giuliani; original hard drive was left at a Delaware computer repair shop,” he explained.

Presumably Twitter would restore access to the Post’s account if they were to delete or alter their original reporting, but no one, including the Biden campaign, has denied or disputed the authenticity of the emails and reporting in question.

Hi @NickPacilio – having a hard time getting anyone at Twitter to respond to this. Why is the NY Post still locked out of their account pending a fact check that has turned up no false information? You can just reply here. Thanks. https://t.co/evdV76lqkG — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 22, 2020

Hi @bborrman – Hey I tried tweeting Nick but no response. Trying to get someone from Twitter to explain why the New York Post is still locked out of it’s account pending a fact check review that has turned up no false information. You can also just reply here. Thanks! https://t.co/TDSwBa3JVX — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 22, 2020

Twitter blackout of New York Post continues. https://t.co/n7LawZKxFL — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 20, 2020

The New York Post is still locked out of its account, and that should worry conservative voices. @KayColesJameshttps://t.co/qWXZIrVFDm — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) October 21, 2020

Neither Twitter nor the New York Post responded to requests for comment.

