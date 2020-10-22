https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/22/additional-10-provided-to-hunter-for-the-big-guy-separate-docs-detail-biden-family-links-to-chinese-business-deal-and-yikes/

The hits just keep on comin’ today with Hunter Biden.

And that ain’t good for Joe Biden.

‘Political And Strategic Value Of The Biden Family’: Trove Of Documents Details Biden Family Links To Chinese Business Deal https://t.co/a62MvSsTwC

From The Daily Caller:

The DCNF has obtained the documents, which include letters, text messages and emails showing Biden and his partners discussing a partnership with CEFC, a Chinese energy firm chaired by Ye Jianming.

The treasure trove of records are separate from documents purportedly from Hunter Biden’s laptop that have been published by The New York Post.

Bobulinski was part of a five-person partnership with Hunter Biden and his uncle, James Biden, on a venture involving CEFC.

Included in the trove are letters, emails and contracts between CEFC, Oneida, and a related company called SinoHawk.

“I look forward to leveraging those relationships along with the political and strategic value of the Biden family, James Gilliar and CEFC to fulfill SinoHawk’s mission,” Bobulinski wrote to Ye on June 15, 2017.

The May 13, 2017, email laid out “remuneration packages” for the partnership with CEFC. James Gilliar, one of the business partners, wrote that Hunter Biden would receive $850,000 as chairman of the partnership.

Gilliar also listed a shareholder breakdown for the partnership in which Hunter Biden would receive a 20% equity stake, James Biden a 10% stake, and another 10% provided to Hunter Biden for “the big guy.”