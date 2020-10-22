https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/alex-azar-stephen-hahn-fda-covid-19/2020/10/22/id/993197

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar is working to oust FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn over the latter’s clashes with the Trump administration regarding a coronavirus vaccine.

Politico reported Thursday that Azar has even discussed Hahn’s potential replacements with his HHS colleagues.

Hahn’s FDA pushed back on the White House’s insistence that a COVID-19 vaccine would be ready before the Nov. 3 election, and earlier this month it published guidance that said it would demand two months of safety data and an expert review of any vaccine that is submitted for approval via an emergency use authorization.

Azar, according to Politico, was particularly angered by that move, saying he viewed it as Hahn trying to improve his reputation. Hahn has also elected to avoid traveling to the White House in recent weeks for meetings and instead calls into them from his office.

Five current and former Trump administration officials told Politico that Azar is unlikely to fire Hahn, who has served in his post since December 2019, before the election.

As of Thursday morning, more than 8.5 million Americans have contracted COVID-19 and more than 227,000 have died. Several vaccines are in development.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

