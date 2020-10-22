https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/22/argle-bargle-rar-brian-stelter-rages-at-trump-for-weaponizing-60-minutes-interview-because-only-media-should-be-able-to-do-that/

Quick reminder for what it’s worth, Brian Stelter would find a way to complain about Trump if the man discovered the cure for cancer and solved world hunger. Seriously. Next to his absolute obsession with Fox News, his consistent nagging of the president may well be what he’s best known for.

This time around he’s cranky because Trump has said he will share his interview with 60 minutes, unedited:

Quick reminder for what it’s worth, which is evidently very little: CBS says the WH “agreed to record the interview only for its archives.” In other words, for archival purposes only — not for political weaponization pic.twitter.com/TaQawwPvPF — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 22, 2020

HOW DARE TRUMP SHOW AMERICANS WHO THESE PEOPLE REALLY ARE?!

And the only ones who will be weaponizing any interviews are the media, thank you very much.

*eye roll*

Because only the media should be allowed to use interviews “for political weaponization”, I guess. 🙄 https://t.co/QjzkMm4KlZ — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) October 22, 2020

Ding ding ding.

quick reminder for what it’s worth: your entire profession is ethically obliged to neutrality and yet you’ve been rabid partisans for four years now — Anders Eigen (@AndersEigen) October 22, 2020

Partisan hacks.

Activist journalists.

Jack-a-ninnies.

Boils on the butt of humanity.

Yup.

Easy fix… don’t edit to fit your narrative, simply report the truth. It’s really easy — SugarCatDancer 🍬🐱🤸‍♀️ (@SugarCatDancer) October 22, 2020

You’d think but it is Stelter we’re talking about.

60 minutes edits interviews it’s OK for the president to release the interview to show the world how they edit those interviews. If 60 Minutes edited them fairly there shouldn’t be a problem — commonsense (@commonsense258) October 22, 2020

Quick reminder for what it’s worth: credulous journos always fall into “stupid” Orange Man’s traps. — Alexandra Wordskovsky (@PivotHeel) October 22, 2020

Over and over and over and over again.

“How dare the Whitehouse pull back the curtain on the media!” — Caveman Meme Reviews (@PithyJoe) October 22, 2020

The nerve!

***

