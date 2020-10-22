https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/22/argle-bargle-rar-brian-stelter-rages-at-trump-for-weaponizing-60-minutes-interview-because-only-media-should-be-able-to-do-that/

Quick reminder for what it’s worth, Brian Stelter would find a way to complain about Trump if the man discovered the cure for cancer and solved world hunger. Seriously. Next to his absolute obsession with Fox News, his consistent nagging of the president may well be what he’s best known for.

This time around he’s cranky because Trump has said he will share his interview with 60 minutes, unedited:

HOW DARE TRUMP SHOW AMERICANS WHO THESE PEOPLE REALLY ARE?!

And the only ones who will be weaponizing any interviews are the media, thank you very much.

*eye roll*

Ding ding ding.

Partisan hacks.

Activist journalists.

Jack-a-ninnies.

Boils on the butt of humanity.

Yup.

You’d think but it is Stelter we’re talking about.

Over and over and over and over again.

The nerve!

***

