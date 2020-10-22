https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/army-germany-training-area/2020/10/22/id/993345

The U.S. Army will spend about $190 million to improve its training grounds at Grafenwoehr in the southern region of Germany despite plans to withdraw large numbers of troops from the country, Stars and Stripes reports.

The Army plans to create an ”operational readiness training complex” at the current location for American troops in Germany and throughout Europe to take part in major training exercises. The complex will be called the Grafenwoehr Training Area. This complex will contain a barracks section, dining area, a fitness center and several other buildings to provide support for the soldiers who arrive for training, according to a spokesperson for U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria.

The spokesperson noted that the project is still in the initial stages, but had begun before President Donald Trump announced the troop reduction.

”We will continue to move forward on projects that Congress has directed us to complete,” said the spokesperson, Donald Wrenn.

The German Armed Forces announced earlier this month that it plans to begin a $141 million construction project in the Camp Normandy section of the training area, which will replace outdated buildings that German troops use, and will be entirely funded by Germany, according to Lt. Col. Florian Rommel, who commands the German training area.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

