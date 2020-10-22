https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/australia-4-newborns-die-denied-surgery-due-covid-travel-restrictions/

(SUMMIT NEWS) – Four newborn babies in Adelaide, Australia have died after being denied life-saving heart surgery due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

Adelaide is the only mainland Australian capital that doesn’t provide paediatric cardiac surgery, therefore around 100 babies a year have to be sent interstate to receive treatment.

However, due to COVID-19 lockdown restrictions imposed by the Australian government, transfers to Melbourne have stopped and the babies have to make a longer journey to Sydney instead.

