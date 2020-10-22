https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/10/22/aussie-golf-legend-greg-norman-backs-donald-trump-hes-done-a-phenomenal-job/

Australian golf legend Greg Norman said Thursday that U.S. President Donald Trump has a “good chance” of winning the election as millions of “quiet Americans” will happily back him and again prove the pollsters wrong.

The Florida-based businessman believes the key to Trump’s success will be his “kept promises” that underscore the fact “he’s done a phenomenal job,” Norman outlined in an interview with the Australian newspaper. He said:

He has ­pretty much stuck to all his promises he made when he was elected. Very few people who are elected as president follow through on their promises. Yes he is bombastic; yes, he has a different style; but to see him actually commit to his word about what he wants to do is actually pretty impressive. And it’s having a domino effect on the American economy, it has a domino effect on people I employ.

Norman, who famously challenged a disagreeable fan to a fight at the 1986 U.S. Open, is a close friend of the president through their mutual love of golf.

Soon after Trump gained the White House Australian Ambassador to Washington, Joe Hockey, called Norman on behalf of then Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, to give Turnbull Trump’s personal cell phone number.

“I don’t normally give out cell phone numbers of people in my database, but considering it was for the Prime Minister to call the President of the United States, I thought that would be the right thing to do,” Norman said, as Breitbart News reported.

The golfer also attended the official state dinner Trump hosted when Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited Washington last year.

It was only the second time that has been granted in the Trump presidency and the first for an Australian premier since John Howard in 2006.

Norman said one thing Trump has displayed since day one of his election is the desire to forge ahead for the betterment of all and he can do nothing but admire “how thick his skin is.” He said:

I actually admire Donald Trump for staying his course, getting the abuse whether it’s from the investigations into Russia and all that stuff, yada, yada, yada, the same old rhetoric.

Overall Norman has nothing but praise for Donald Trump, noting he is the best of an America that guarantees “freedom to allow people to chase and achieve their dreams.”

“I think the election is going to be closer than what people think — I am looking at the undecided voters. I just think there is a little bit more happening behind the scenes, and I definitely don’t believe polls,” he said.

“I think Trump has a good chance of winning, I think there is very quiet support behind him that really hasn’t spoken yet.”

