https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/bannon-feds-moved-former-hunter-associate-bevan-cooney-isolation-prevent-leaks-biden-crime-family/

On Friday news broke that Hunter Biden’s former business partner Bevan Cooney had flipped.

Cooney, who is currently serving time in a federal facility in Oregon over a bond scheme, recently connected to journalists Matthew Tyrmand and Peter Schweizer and turned over his emails to the investigative journalists.

Bevan Cooney reportedly turned over 26,000 business emails to the journalists.

Then on Tuesday Bevan Cooney was removed from the federal facility in Oregon and moved to a new location.

TRENDING: UPDATE: Former Hunter Biden Associate in Fear for His Life – Bevan Cooney Moved to More Dangerous Facility After Leaking Emails to Conservative Journalists

Peter Schweizer reported:

BREAKING. Hearing that Bevan Cooney who has shared his Biden related emails with us has been REMOvED from the federal facility in Oregon where he is being detained — Peter Schweizer (@peterschweizer) October 20, 2020

Reporter Matthew Tyrmand also tweeted out the news.

BREAKING: hearing that Bevan Cooney has just been removed from the federal facility in Oregon that he has been detained in since last year. #CooneyEmails — Matthew Tyrmand (@MatthewTyrmand) October 20, 2020

On Wednesday Matthew Tyrmand joined Laura Ingraham to give an update on Bevan Cooney.

According to Tyrmand authorities moved Cooney from a work camp with white collar criminals to solitary confinement in a more dangerous facility.

Bevan Cooney only has one month more to serve.

He is now allegedly isolated from any contacts.

On Thursday Steve Bannon told the War Room audience that Bevan Tooney is in isolation to prevent further leaks against the Biden Crime Family.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

