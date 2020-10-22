https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/BarackObama-election-Biden-Trump/2020/10/22/id/993343

Former President Barack Obama is pushing early voting in a new Democratic National Committee TV ad campaign that will run in Florida starting Thursday, Politico reports.

The DNC ad doesn’t mention former Vice President Joe or political parties. It focuses on hitting the polls and voting.

“It is going to be close and it could come down to a handful of voters just like you,” Obama says in the ad. “I’m asking you to bring this thing home. Leave no doubt. Vote early.”

The ad will launch in the Miami media market and then it will expand. It will run on TV in Florida and appear digitally in other swing states, according to Politico.

“The 2020 election is not a few weeks away,” Obama says in the ad. “It is already here.”

Obama is also expected to campaign for Biden in Miami on Saturday and in Orlando next week, according to Bloomberg.

Florida Republicans are also pushing early voting, which is already underway in the state.

“Florida is the nation’s most important swing state and the Republican Party is counting on us to win in November,” said Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis in a video circulated by the Florida Republican Party. “You can vote safely and securely in person at an official early voting site.”

DeSantis called out Democrat donors like billionaire George Soros and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who has pledged to spend $100 million in Florida to defeat Trump.

“Liberal Democrats like Michael Bloomberg and George Soros have run up the score on Republicans with vote by mail ballots,” DeSantis said. “But our big hitter just stepped up to the plate: you.”

