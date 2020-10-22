https://www.commdiginews.com/politics-2/joe-biden-and-the-chinese-connection-building-china-better-133411/

WASHINGTON. When former Vice President Joe Biden says he’d “Build it Better” when discussing the US economy, he must surely give a wink and a nod to sun Hunter. That’s the inescapable conclusion one gleans from remarks made by Hunter Biden’s former SinoHawk Holdings business partner, Tony Bobulinski.

Laptop confessions

You may recall that recently released emails stored on Hunter Biden’s laptop computer say financial deals with China referenced equity splits of 20 and 10 percent for “H” or “the Big Guy.”

Bobulinski told Fox News:

“Hunter Biden called his dad ‘the Big Guy’ or ‘my Chairman,’ and frequently referenced asking him for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals that we were discussing… I realized the Chinese were not really focused on healthy financial ROI [return on investment]. They were looking at this as a political or influence investment.”

Feeling the heat

It’s clear that with Senate investigations pending and talk of the Justice Department’s possible appointment of a special prosecutor, Bobulinski is feeling the heat.

He said the Biden family should “address the American people and outline the facts so I can go back to being irrelevant – and so I am not put in a position to have to answer those questions for them.”

It’s a little too late for that.

Disorganized crime

The Biden campaign denies the reality of the corruption now unfolding, telling all who will listen that Joe Biden’s tax returns show no such Chinese largess. The same was certainly true for Chicago mobster Al Capone. That is, until the relentless forensic accounting of IRS agent Frank Wilson discovered ledgers that proved otherwise. Capone was convicted of tax evasion and sentenced to eleven years in federal prison.

In happier times, Capone said:

“I’m the boss. I’m going to continue to run things. They’ve been putting the roscoe on me for a good many years and I’m still healthy and happy. Don’t let anybody kid you into thinking I can be run out of town. I haven’t run yet and I’m not going to.”

Death and taxes

After his release from Alcatraz in 1939 due to rapidly declining health – the result of neurosyphilis – Capone spent his last days confused and disoriented.

“They can’t collect legal taxes from illegal money,” the arrogant Scarface once said of his IRS antagonists.

The confused and disoriented Joe “Sleepy” Biden may soon discover that Al Capone is a lousy financial advisor.

Top Images: Tony Bobulinski, Fox News screen capture. Insets, Joe Biden (top) and son Hunter Biden, Wikipedia images.

