Sen. Bernie Sanders is purportedly looking for a post in a potential Biden administration and has expressed interest in becoming Labor secretary.

The potential career move was reported by Politico.

“I can confirm he’s trying to figure out how to land that role or something like it,” one of Politico’s sources said. “He, personally, does have an interest in it.”

Sanders on Wednesday declined to confirm or deny his desire to work in a new administration, saying, “I am focused on seeing that Biden is elected president. That’s what my main focus is.”

Sanders, a Vermont independent, has been runner-up in the past two Democratic presidential primaries. His democratic-socialist platform attracted legions of supporters, many of them drawn by his plans for universal health care, moving the U.S. from fossil fuel to renewable energy and increasing the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Former Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir said the senator has not talked directly with anyone on the Biden campaign. However, he has reached out to allies on the transition team, a source told Politico.

The transition team is not commenting on potential hirings should Biden become president.

