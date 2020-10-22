https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/biden-america-idea-never-lived/

Joe Biden said Thursday that America “was an idea” that “we’ve never lived up to.”

“America was an idea, an idea. ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident,'” Biden said in a discussion about the legacy of slavery in an interview with “Unlocking Us with Brené Brown.”

“We’ve never lived up to it, but we’ve never walked away from it before. And I just think we have to be more honest. Let our kids know, as we raise them, what actually did happen. Acknowledge our mistakes so we don’t repeat them.”

The Trump campaign reacted, saying Biden’s “closing argument is that America has always been a disappointment.”

“You know he’s blaming this on you. And after 47 years as a failed DC politician, he wants you to believe that NOW he’ll get it right,” said Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign communications director.

Senior campaign adviser Mercedes Schlapp had a question for Biden in a tweet: “Where have you been for 47 years? America is the greatest nation in the world. We stand for freedom and opportunity for all. Our nation is filled with strong, innovative and hard-working individuals who love this nation & don’t want to fundamentally transform it.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said that in Biden’s 47 years, he has “0 accomplishments.”

“Americans deserve better than your apology tour,” he said.

America was an idea. We’ve never lived up to it but we’ve never walked away from it before.https://t.co/VRCnKI0rfQ pic.twitter.com/xLuhhGyJVp — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 22, 2020

