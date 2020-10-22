https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/biden-associate-warned-text-message-dont-mention-joe-biden-involved-face-face-paranoid/

A whistleblower CEO and Biden associate, Tony Bobulinski on Wednesday night released a devastating memo confirming Joe Biden was in on the Biden family’s corruption while he was VP.

Tony Bobulinski is the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings which was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family.

Bobulinski, who was named in one of the emails released by The New York Post said in his statement that the emails are authentic.

“Hunter Biden called his dad “the Big Guy” or “my Chairman” and frequently referenced asking him for the sign-off or advice on various potential deals that we were discussing,” Bobulinski said. “I’ve seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business. I’ve seen first hand that that’s not true, because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line.”

Bobulinski continued, “Once I realized that Hunter wanted to use the company as his personal piggy bank by just taking money out of it as soon as it came from the Chinese, I took steps to prevent that from happening.”

Bobulinski referenced the damning Senate report on Hunter Biden and said it connected the dots.

“[The Johnson Report] made me realize the Bidens had gone behind my back and gotten paid millions of dollars by the Chinese, even though they told me they hadn’t and wouldn’t do that to their partners,” he said.

Now this….

A May 2017 text message obtained by Fox News reveals Tony Bobulinski was warned by his business partner James Gilliar not to mention Joe Biden was involved.

Tony Bobulinski was brought into Sinohawk Holdings to be CEO by James Gilliar and Hunter Biden — James Gilliar made sure to warn Bobulinski never to mention Joe Biden being involved because they were paranoid.

“Don’t mention Joe being involved, it’s only when u are face to face, I know u know that but they are paranoid.”

May 20, 2017 text exchange obtained by #FoxNews – Tony Bobulinski is warned by business partner James Gilliar “Don’t mention Joe being involved, it’s only when u are face to face, I know u know that but they are paranoid”, which I’m told is a reference to Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/TB0UlEfOg0 — Mike Emanuel 🇺🇸 (@MikeEmanuelFox) October 22, 2020

