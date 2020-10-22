https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/22/biden-campaign-adviser-doubles-down-on-the-russian-misinformation-angle-before-debate/

Listen, we all know that President Trump will bring up Hunter Biden’s business dealings at Thursday night’s debate, but despite the declarations of Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, the Justice Department, and the FBI, Biden campaign adviser Symone D. Sanders told MSNBC in advance of the debate that these smears against her candidate are Russian misinformation.

