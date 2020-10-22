https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/22/biden-campaign-adviser-doubles-down-on-the-russian-misinformation-angle-before-debate/

Listen, we all know that President Trump will bring up Hunter Biden’s business dealings at Thursday night’s debate, but despite the declarations of Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, the Justice Department, and the FBI, Biden campaign adviser Symone D. Sanders told MSNBC in advance of the debate that these smears against her candidate are Russian misinformation.

Biden campaign adviser Symone Sanders: “If the president decides to amplify these latest smears against the vice president and his only living son, that is Russian disinformation.” pic.twitter.com/kPR01Q7bbd — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 23, 2020

.@SymoneDSanders on MSNBC: “If the president decides to amplify these latest smears against the vice president and his only living son, that is Russian disinformation.” — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) October 23, 2020

This is just embarrassing. https://t.co/cPK9AB7dCF — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 23, 2020

🤡 — Kathy Resnick (@KathyResnick) October 23, 2020

Good lord. — Kathryn Rose Fisher (@kayrosef) October 23, 2020

Committed to the cover up — Malcolm Ring (@malcolm_ring) October 23, 2020

There is no evidence that what @JerryDunleavy and I just reported on is Russian disinformation.https://t.co/61t00B248K https://t.co/wve4qzzTgA — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) October 23, 2020

At least throw in 🇨🇳 disinformation once in awhile… — figbean (@figbean) October 23, 2020

That’s fear and desperation. — John C Evelyn (@tridentjohn) October 23, 2020

I can’t believe she said that — alejandro cambara 🇺🇸🇨🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@miguanabo) October 23, 2020

They don’t care. At all. They have too many people sucking it up. — Sterling R. Hartnett (@hartnett_r) October 23, 2020

I mean, what do you expect them to say? With all the corroborating information, with these witnesses stepping forward, with all the censorship, what else can they do? They have to dismiss it and hope the media can keep the populace disinterested. It’s all they have. — Kuug (@gringosuavex) October 23, 2020

Standard operating procedure. They know the media will carry as much water as they think is needed. Bad for them that the majority of the country isn’t that stupid. — Stephen Damnjanovic (@Bamnjamn) October 23, 2020

Related:

Biden campaign statement gives new defense: Big payoffs didn’t show up in Joe Biden’s tax returns https://t.co/KOWhNbYdpy — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 23, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

