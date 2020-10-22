http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/IqKsI8-PbDc/

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign referred to explosive reporting on Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings as “Russian misinformation.”

“If we see tonight from Donald Trump these attacks on Vice President Biden’s family, I think we need to be very, very clear that what he’s doing here is amplifying Russian misinformation,” Kate Bedingfield, Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director, told reporters on a conference call ahead of Thursday evening’s final presidential debate.

Biden campaign’s @KBeds on debate: “If we see tonight from Donald Trump these attacks on Vice President Biden’s family, I think we need to be very, very clear that what he’s doing here is amplifying Russian misinformation.” — Ken Thomas (@KThomasDC) October 22, 2020

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

