(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Joe Biden’s presidential campaign is preemptively dismissing any debate attacks from President Trump relating to reports of the contents of a laptop purportedly belonging to the former vice president’s son as “Russian misinformation” — despite top intelligence officials’ insistence that there is no evidence of Russian interference.

“If we see tonight from Donald Trump these attacks on Vice President Biden’s family, I think we need to be very, very clear that what he’s doing here is amplifying Russian misinformation,” said deputy Biden campaign manager Kate Bedingfield, according to Wall Street Journal reporter Ken Thomas.

Last week, the New York Post reported on a trove of emails that it said came from a hard drive from a laptop that allegedly belonged to Hunter Biden, was left at a computer repair shop, and then was eventually given to the FBI and Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

