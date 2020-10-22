https://www.theblaze.com/news/biden-bobulinski-debate-guest

The Joe Biden presidential campaign lashed out in a fiery statement after the Trump campaign reportedly

invited a former business associate of Hunter Biden as a guest to the presidential debate on Thursday.

“As Chris Wallace said on the air about this very smear, ‘Vice President Biden has actually released this tax returns — unlike President Trump — and there is no indication he ever got any money from anybody in these business deals,'” read the

statement from the Biden campaign.

Tony Bobulinski, a former Navy lieutenant and businessman, has contradicted the claims from Joe Biden that he never spoke to his son about business matters. Before the second debate between Biden and Trump, Bobulinski held a media briefing to announce that he was handing over electronic devices with evidence of his claims to federal authorities.

“Joe Biden has never even considered being involved in business with his family, nor in any overseas business whatsoever. He has never held stock in any such business arrangements nor has any family member or any other person ever held stock for him,” the Biden campaign statement continued.

“What is true is that Tony Bobulinski admitted on the record to Breitbart that he is angry he was *not* able to go into business with Hunter and James Biden,” the statement said. “What is also true is that in contrast to Vice President Biden, Donald Trump has a secret bank account and pays more in taxes in China than he pays in federal income taxes in the United States — and that this is a desperate, pathetic farce executed by a flailing campaign with no rationale for putting our country through another four years of hell.”

Bobulinski said in the media briefing that he had no political axe to grind against the Bidens and that the few times he had given to political campaigns were those of Democrats.

He did not answer when asked by the media if he had any association with former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who has been doggedly pursuing damaging information to the Biden family.

Here’s the video of Bobulinski’s media presser:

[embedded content]

Tony Bobulinski held presser claiming Joe Biden knew about Hunter’s business deals



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

