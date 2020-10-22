https://thepostmillennial.com/joe-biden-releases-bizarre-new-ad-criticizing-america

Joe Biden released an ad saying that America was never great. This is supposed to help him get elected, apparently. And it will certainly appeal to the base of the Democratic Party that has been engaged in self-hatred, guilt, and shame about our country.

“America was an idea, an idea,” he said. “‘We hold these truths to be self-evident. And we’ve never lived up to it, but we’ve never walked away from it before,” he told Brene Brown on her podcast Unlocking Us. “And I just think we have to be more honest, we have to let our kids know, as we raise them, what actually did happen. Acknowledge our mistakes, so we don’t repeat them.”

What he was attacking were the recent concerns that so many Americans have expressed with regard to the infiltration of critical race theory into American schools, government agencies, and workplaces.

It was during early part of the pandemic, when many parents had their kids home, and were watching remote learning sessions unfold on screens after George Floyd’s death, that critical race theory became visible to many for the first time.

It’s a theory espousing that history, literature, culture, math, science, and virtually every discipline should be looked at through the lens of race. It posits, according to Ibram X. Kendi and his colleagues, that everything is either racist or anti-racist, meaning that either something is cruelly discriminatory, or actively working against being discriminatory. For proponents of critical race theory, there is no neutral, no talking about concepts without first imposing the filter of race and racism over top of it.

What Biden said leading up to the missive he used in the ad, was a condemnation of those who would imagine an education where race is not the driving force behind every conversation.

“I think it’s important we teach history not in a prescriptive way, from my perspective,” Biden said, “but what actually the facts were, without also acknowledging that there’s 400 years of racism in the United States of America. That’s what it is. And it’s able to be fixed. And I think most people are beginning to step up to it. People fear what’s different, once you start to tell people ‘whoa, wow, I didn’t know that, did that.’ And I just think that’s exposure. And we shouldn’t be afraid of it. And this president’s having, what’s he call it, the 1776 Commission.”

Brown replies to Biden by saying that she’s never heard it framed that way before, “that exposure is liberation.” She’s right. And parents, being exposed to the education their kids were receiving, that taught white kids they were racist by heredity, and black kids that they should be pitied, liberated parents from precisely the kind of education that Biden is pushing.

Joe Biden has been in public service, running for and attaining elected office since 1972. That’s 47 years of being a sworn representative of the American people. And in that time, he has determined that the American idea, or as many call it, the American experiment, has failed to live up to its goals. Lots of people understand that America has high expectations for itself as a nation, and that our goals are hard to reach, but worth reaching for. But that, precisely, is what makes our nation worth fighting for.

Imagine being in the military, loving your country, putting your life on the line for your country and then you hear the man who may be the next president of the United States say that America isn’t all that great. What are we asking our citizens to fight for? The idea the country is a failure? That’s a hard flag to get behind.

“I think that human nature, given an even shot, they tend to do the right thing. But what happens is, when they don’t know what’s going on, they fear,” Biden said.

Instead of touting our ideals, Biden/Harris want to push us into more fear, demanding that the problems of our nation be dealt with as major crises. But declaring a crisis is not an arbitrary act. A crisis brings with it government oversight and emergency measures.

Before launching into America’s failures on education, Biden spoke about how Americans eyes have recently been opened as to how badly the nation has failed with regard to the four never ending crises that he and Kamala Harris love to tell us about. If you’re keeping track, they are the coronavirus pandemic, climate change, an economic crisis, and racism.

These four crises are what a Biden/Harris administration would use to enact sweeping measures of control and surveillance over the American public, stripping away liberties and freedoms in the name of acting in a big hurry to tackle what will undoubtedly be treated as national emergencies that justify a broad reach of federal power. And they will do it by telling Americans they’re not good enough, and neither is the country.

