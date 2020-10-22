https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/22/biden-campaign-statement-gives-new-defense-big-payoffs-didnt-show-up-in-joe-bidens-tax-returns/

Earlier Thursday, The Daily Beast published a piece called, “Chris Wallace Shuts Down Fox News’ Hunter Biden Fever Dream,” reporting that Fox News’ Wallace, moderator of the first presidential debate, was warning President Trump that he’d better be careful about going after the Biden family at Thursday night’s debate.

Chris Wallace: “One assumes that had Biden taken money from a foreign entity while he was vice president and had he lied—because we’ve seen his tax returns from 2019—that we would have seen the fruits of that investigation by now.”https://t.co/l8Kqo9gNbv — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 22, 2020

We haven’t seen the statement, but apparently the Biden campaign Thursday night is trying to get ahead of the Hunter Biden story by claiming that if Joe Biden had seen any windfall from shady sources, it would have shown up in his tax returns.

Incredible. Biden campaign statement cites his tax returns to claim he had no links to Hunter Biden’s business interests. No one expects them to show up in his tax returns. We’ve gone from {never discussed} to {his tax returns don’t show}. The evidence shows Biden lied. That’s it — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) October 22, 2020

Yeah, we seem to be beyond Biden’s claim that he never discussed business with his son and had no idea what he was up to.

Joe Biden’s campaign is saying “There is no evidence of cash going to Joe Biden.” They do not even deny it happened, just that we have not seen the evidence yet. The campaign is collapsing and the media is derelict. There will be a price. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) October 23, 2020

Just heard the Biden defense: No big payoffs in my tax returns. If that was a thing, we’d have to have dropped every criminal case in history. — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) October 22, 2020

Spiro Agnew and Al Capone could not be reached for comment. — Andy By-God Jackson — An Equal Opportunity Slayer (@Genterline) October 22, 2020

That would be called tax evasion — PhillyB (@PhillyBrad) October 22, 2020

Weak sauce at a Joe Biden level… — Lance Norris (@CBadSooner) October 22, 2020

Does anyone, even Democrats believe that you declare illegally obtained money on your tax returns? — Len J Lemmer (@LennyJLem) October 22, 2020

I always declare my bribes. — Where’s Hunter? (@Nobodieknows) October 22, 2020

So add tax evasion to the list. Almost forgot. — Qaphsiel (@Qaphsiel17) October 22, 2020

2016 income thousands, 2017-2018 income millions. — linda thompson (@lthomps54) October 22, 2020

Oh so he didn’t claim his ill gotten gains LMAO — Tina Davis (@TinaDav65305167) October 22, 2020

Are you serious? Did the Biden camp say that? — Miguelito Loco (@loco_miguelito) October 22, 2020

They truly think we’re that stupid — Debbie S (@SteiffDebbie) October 22, 2020

Those accounts of his in the Caymans though… — Pro Libertate 🇺🇸 (@prolibertate7) October 22, 2020

Does China issue W2s or 1099s? #AskingForAFriend — Kim Cave (@CaveGirl2020) October 22, 2020

The “I didn’t report my crimes to the IRS” defense” is interesting — R. Collins (@RC9511) October 22, 2020

I actually couldn’t believe my ears when that was the lame defense he offered! — Ronnie Grill (@ronnie_grill) October 22, 2020

BREAKING NEWS: Biden admits to not including ANY of the payments from Hunter Biden on is federal tax returns. — @amuse (@amuse) October 22, 2020

Now we know why there’s a money laundering investigation going on. — CapsNut (@Caps_Nut) October 22, 2020

Payments from influence peddling require the filing of form 1099-I. — Jack Tallent (@JackTallent) October 22, 2020

His meetings with Ukrainian energy executives didn’t show up on the official schedule either. pic.twitter.com/viyRCNiFHf — SammyDaBull (@SamuelBlk223) October 22, 2020

He didn’t put the meetings where he took bribes on his official calendar and didn’t declare Chinese bribes on his taxes. And media lets it go with that? — Guy Thompson 🇨🇦 (Producer) (@GuyThompson_Esq) October 22, 2020

He released his personal returns, not his S Corporation returns. It is possible that the China income was reported on the corporation return as a way to hide the source. As a CPA I would want to see the S corp books, not the returns. Returns dont show source of income. — CliffymanSolo (@mneu219) October 22, 2020

Notice that Biden released personal taxes, not corporate filings where real dirt lies.Delaware is a ‘privacy and asset protection haven’ it does not require disclosure of shareholders of a corporation or members identities. Oh. We can’t talk about that?

Joe is good. Trump “evil” — Tosca Austen (@ToscaAusten) September 29, 2020

What’s even more incredible is the number of journalists who will ‘verify’ it and then repeat it and amplify it. “Of course Biden didn’t engage in criminal public corruption because he never declared the money to the IRS.? — ReefDweller (@RhinecanthusA) October 22, 2020

Looks like the goalposts are moving a bit.

