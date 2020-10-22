https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/522397-biden-i-would-transition-from-the-oil-industry

Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenTrump and advisers considering firing FBI director after election: WaPo Obama to campaign for Biden in Florida Supreme Court reinstates ban on curbside voting in Alabama MORE pledged to transition away from fossil fuels Thursday night while defending a climate plan that does not ban fracking.

Biden has faced repeated attacks on fracking from President Trump Donald John TrumpJudge rules to not release Russia probe documents over Trump tweets Trump and advisers considering firing FBI director after election: WaPo Obama to campaign for Biden in Florida MORE as focus increasingly shifts to Pennsylvania, a crucial battleground state where the drilling method is used.

Biden’s climate plan does not call for a ban on fracking, but other features would hit the oil industry. He calls for no new drilling on public lands and would transition to net-zero emissions by 2050, which would limit the oil industry.

“I do rule out banning fracking because we need other industries to transition to only net-zero emissions,” Biden said. “What I will do with fracking over time is make sure we can capture the emissions from fracking, capture the emissions from gas.”

“I would transition from the oil industry, yes,” Biden said later. “It’s a big statement because the oil industry pollutes significantly. … It has to be replaced by renewable energy over time.”

Trump was eager to draw attention to Biden’s statement.

“Will you remember that Texas? Will you remember that, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma?” Trump said.

Biden’s comments got pushback from one Oklahoma Democrat.

“Here’s one of the places Biden and I disagree. We must stand up for our oil and gas industry. We need an all-of-the-above energy approach that’s consumer friendly, values energy independence, and protects OK jobs. I’ll keep fighting for that in Congress,” tweeted Rep. Kendra Horn Kendra Suzanne HornChamber-backed Democrats embrace endorsements in final stretch Republican fears grow over rising Democratic tide Stand-alone bill to provide relief for airlines blocked on House floor MORE (D-Okla.), who faces a challenging reelection race on Nov. 3.

