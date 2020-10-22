http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Q7E8dRkEBdA/

Joe Biden (D) appeared to jokingly call President Trump “Abraham Lincoln” during a discussion on race in America in Thursday night’s debate, asserting that “Abraham Lincoln here is one of the most racist presidents we’ve had in modern history” — a remark that came after Trump referred to himself as the “least racist person in this room.”

“I’m the least racist person in this room,” Trump said in a segment focused on race in America, touting his accomplishments for the black community, which include the establishment of Opportunity Zones and criminal justice reform.

“Abraham Lincoln here is one of the most racist presidents we’ve had in modern history,” Biden said. “He pours fuel on every single racist fire. Every single one.”

“Started off his campaign coming down the escalator saying he’s going to get rid of those Mexican racists. He’s banned Muslims because they’re Muslims,” he continued, repeating the thoroughly debunked narrative.

“He’s moved around and made everything worse across the board,” the former vice president continued, mistakenly referring to the “Proud Boys” as the “Poor Boys.”

“He says too, about the Poor Boys, last time we were on stage here, he said I told them to stand down and stand ready. Come on. This guy is a dog whistle about as big as a foghorn,” he added.

Trump responded, questioning Biden’s joke.

“He made a reference to Abraham Lincoln. Where did that come in?” Trump asked.

“You said you’re Abraham Lincoln,” Biden quipped.

“No. No. I said not since Abraham Lincoln has anybody done what I’ve done for the black community. I didn’t say I’m Abraham Lincoln,” Trump said, blasting Biden’s record.

“Now you have done nothing other than the crime bill which put tens of thousands of black men, mostly, in jail. And you know what, they remember it because if you look at what’s happening with the voting right now, they remember that you treated them very, very badly,” he continued.

“Just take a look at what’s happening out there,” Trump added, prompting a big grin from Biden.

