https://rumble.com/vat7vx-biden-lets-raise-minimum-wage-to-15-an-hour-during-a-pandemic.html?mref=22lbp&mc=56yab
About The Author
Related Posts
Amazon Vows to Protest Defense Department’s $10 Billion Cloud Contract With Microsoft
September 5, 2020
Personal Incomes Rose 1.9% in July vs. 0.4% Drop Expected
August 29, 2020
Bipartisan Group of Lawmakers Introduce Plan to Roll Back Certain Powers of Communications Act of 1934
September 29, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy