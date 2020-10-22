https://pjmedia.com/election/tyler-o-neil/2020/10/22/biden-not-a-single-person-on-private-insurance-lost-it-under-obamacare-fact-check-false-n1079292

I’m old enough to remember when President Barack Obama promised, “If you like your health care plan, you can keep it.” I’m also old enough to remember that PolitiFact rated that claim the “Lie of the Year” for 2013. Yet on Thursday, Democratic nominee Joe Biden — who ostensibly might remember 2013 because he was serving as vice president that year — claimed that not a single person lost his or her health insurance under Obamacare.

“Not one single person on private insurance would lose their insurance under my plan, nor did they under Obamacare. They did not lose their insurance unless they chose something else,” Biden said.

It remains unclear whether or not people might lose their insurance under the Democrat’s plan, but it is one hundred percent certain that millions of Americans lost their health care plans under Obamacare.

Analysts estimated that at least 4 million Americans lost their health insurance under Obamacare.

Yet Joe Biden thought he could repeat the false Obamacare claim that got branded “the Lie of the Year” in 2013.

.@JoeBiden claims no one lost their private insurance under Obamacare and says there’s “no way” @realDonaldTrump can protect preexisting conditions. pic.twitter.com/EGZQWpvDlT — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 23, 2020

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.

