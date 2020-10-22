https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/biden-never-lived-idea-america/

(FOX NEWS) — Joe Biden was facing intense backlash Wednesday night for referring to America as an “idea” that “we’ve never lived up to.”

The Democratic nominee shared a clip from his interview on the podcast “Unlocking Us with Brené Brown,” which was released earlier in the day.

“America was an idea, an idea,” Biden said. “‘We hold these truths to be self evident.’ We’ve never lived up to it, but we’ve never walked away from it before. And I just think we have to be more honest. Let our kids know, as we raise them, what actually did happen. Acknowledge our mistakes so we don’t repeat them.”

