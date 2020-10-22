https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-biden-will-create-court-reform-commission-options-go-well-beyond-court-packing

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden announced in a video clip released Thursday morning that he will create a national commission tasked with reforming the court system.

Biden’s statement comes as he has repeatedly refused to say whether he supports far-left efforts to add judges to the Supreme Court in an effort tilt the balance of power of America’s judicial system toward the Democrat Party.

“If elected, what I will do is I’ll put together a national commission of bipartisan commission of scholars, constitutional scholars, Democrats, Republicans, liberal, conservative,” Biden told CBS News. “And I will ask them to over 180 days come back to me with recommendations as to how to reform the court system because it’s getting out of whack, the way in which it’s being handled. And it’s not about court packing. There’s a number of other things that our constitutional scholars have debated and I’d look to see what recommendations that commission might make.”

Biden’s statement comes as he has refused to state whether he supports packing the courts and has stated that voters do not deserve to know if he will do so.

Top Democrats such as Sen. Mazie Hirono (HI) have stated that court packing is an option when it comes to what Democrats claim is “court reform.”

When asked by CBS News if Biden’s proposed national commission will “study this issue about whether to pack the court,” Biden said, “No, whether– there’s a number of alternatives that are– go well beyond packing.”

When asked if “this is a live ball,” Biden responded, “Oh, it is a live ball. No, it is a live ball.”

“We’re going to have to do that. And you’re going to find there’s a lot of conservative constitutional scholars who are saying it, as well,” Biden claimed. “The last thing we need to do is turn the Supreme Court into just a political football, whoever has the most votes gets whatever they want. Presidents come and go. Supreme Court justices stay for generations.”

The majority of Americans oppose court-packing in response to President Donald Trump nominating Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, according to a left-leaning poll released this week.

“A majority of Americans oppose calls for Democrats to “pack” the Supreme Court with additional justices if Republican succeed in confirming Amy Coney Barrett and Joe Biden wins the presidency, according to a recent poll of likely voters,” Fox News reported. “Among likely voters, 58% said Democrats should not look to increase the size of the Supreme Court, according to the results of a poll conducted from Oct.15-18 by The New York Times and Siena College. Just 31% said they were in favor of court-packing, while 11% of responders were undecided.”

