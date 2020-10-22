https://hannity.com/media-room/biden-within-100-days-im-going-to-send-to-the-us-congress-a-pathway-to-citizenship-for-11-million-people/

BIDEN IN IOWA: I’ve Spent a Lot of Time with South Korea’s Kim Jong Un

posted by Hannity Staff – 12.02.19

Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-laden campaign tour in Iowa over the weekend; bizarrely stating he’s “spent a lot of time” with “Kim Jong Un in South Korea.”

“You see what’s happening all around the world with his embrace of dictators. Folks like Putin, Kim Jong Un in South Korea and the way he talks about America, the way he talks about our allies,” said Biden.

“I know them. Putin has no illusions about whether I know him or not. Kim Jong Un has no illusions about whether I know him or not… I’ve spent a lot of time with these folks, they know,” he added.

Joe Biden claims has has “spent a lot of time” with Kim Jong Un. That is FALSE Biden and Kim Jong Un have never met. pic.twitter.com/evCJLqEdAz — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) December 1, 2019

Watch Biden’s comments above.