During Thursday night’s presidential debate, former Vice President Joe Biden stepped onto a political landmine that will certainly cost him with working class Americans when he pledged to “transition” from the oil industry throughout his administration.

“Would he close down the oil industry?” Trump asked. “Would you close down the oil industry?”

“I would transition from the oil industry, yes,” Biden responded.

“That’s a big statement,” Trump shot back.

“It is a big statement, because … the oil industry pollutes significantly,” Biden emphasized, later adding: “It has to be replaced by renewable energy over time, over time. And I’d stop giving to the oil industry — I’d stop giving them federal subsidies. [Trump] won’t give federal subsidies to solar and wind. Why are we giving it to oil industry?”

“We actually do give it to solar and wind, and that’s maybe the biggest statement in terms of business … because basically what he’s saying is he is going to destroy the oil industry. Will you remember that, Texas? Will you remember that, Pennsylvania? Oklahoma?” Trump concluded.

The Twitter reactions to Biden’s statement were swift and fierce for what might have arguably been his biggest mistake of the evening.

“Biden wants to ‘transition’ away from the oil industry. He just killed paycheck earned by hardworking families in Texas. Joe just wants to transition away from Texas. Remember that on election day,” tweeted Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R).

“Trump campaign is gonna roll out a massive ad buy in Pennsylvania with that idiotic Biden answer about oil. Unless someone shows me a map with a path to victory for Biden when he loses Florida (which he will) and Pennsylvania, that might have sealed the deal tonight,” tweeted Jesse Kelly.

“Joe Biden just said he would transition from the oil industry. That means kill the oil industry. The moderator’s response ‘why would you do that?’ was hilarious. She sounded confused why he would do this to his campaign. His far left plan slipped out. Massive error by Joe,” tweeted Robby Starbuck.

“Biden defense team (the media) working overtime to say that Biden‘s biggest error — saying he wants to end the oil industry — is no big deal and isn’t that what we all say in our hearts anyway? Oil industry one of the largest in country and particularly in some key states,” tweeted Mollie Hemingway.

“HOLY COW Trump asks Biden if he would shut down the oil industry and he says, ‘I would transition from the oil industry, yes,’” tweeted NRO’s Kyle Smith.

