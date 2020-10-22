https://freebeacon.com/democrats/black-women-slam-biden-and-harris/

MSNBC anchor Chris Jansing spoke with a group of undecided black women in Georgia who said they are not keen on voting for Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D., Calif).

They criticized Biden on multiple counts, including his failure to tell them where he stands on key issues.

“I want to hear an ironclad plan,” she said. “I don’t want to hear ‘if this’ or ‘if that’ or ‘after the election.'”

When the women were asked whether Harris being on the ticket swayed them, they simultaneously answered in the negative.

“I don’t know who said [Harris] had our vote,” one woman said. “We were supposed to grab onto Kamala with the black girl magic, but that didn’t happen because she didn’t right our wrongs.”

“I hold officials accountable—I don’t care what color you are,” said another woman. “Too often we automatically think that because someone looks like you they’ll have your best interests at heart, and that’s not always true.”

Harris has taken criticism on criminal justice in particular, since she moved aggressively to put people behind bars when she was a prosecutor in California. Her record as a prosecutor dogged her presidential campaign and has remained a common line of criticism since she joined Biden’s ticket.

Two women on MSNBC also expressed frustration toward Biden for his support of the 1994 crime bill.

“Let’s start at the crime bill and the fact that he has not only not apologized,” one said. “Every time he reverts back to ‘well the Black Caucus members and the church they were with it too.’ Okay, you fooled them as well.”

