For the last week and a half, Democrats have seen Rudy Giuliani, Steve Bannon, and the computer repair shop owner in Delaware as their biggest concerns. They screamed about Russia supplying the information on Hunter Biden’s laptop and claimed election interference. This was untrue, of course, but they’re continuing to echo this false claim today.

Unfortunately for them, they have a bigger problem emerging. A former associate of Hunter, James, and Joe Biden has stepped forward to acknowledge the dealings detailed in emails found on the laptop are true. He has said that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was directly involved with deals pertaining to the Chinese Communist Party. Now, he’s turning in his business records and devices to the FBI.

BREAKING: Tony Bobulinski will announce that he will turn his electronic devices and records of business dealings with Hunter and Jim Biden over to the FBI — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) October 22, 2020

If this pans out as many Trump supporters hope, the FBI will announce an investigation into the Biden trio before the election. There is plenty of reason to do so considering Tony Bobulinski, the former CEO of the company the Bidens used to engage with China, has claimed Joe’s involvement was much more than the former Vice President has claimed.

According to The National Pulse:

Bobulinski, who was in business with Biden in 2017, insists that Joe Biden is “the big guy” – an individual referenced in one of the unearthed emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop who was profiting from the lucrative deals.

The deal surrounded CEFC, a Chinese energy company with deep ties to the Chinese Communist Party through its founder and its status as a proxy of the Chinese military, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Bobulinski, who has supported Democrats in the past, released a statement confirming the former veep was well-aware and financially involved in Hunter Biden’s business dealings:

“I am the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings which was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family. I was brought into the company to be the CEO by James Gilliar and Hunter Biden. The reference to “the Big Guy” in the much publicized May 13, 2017 email is in fact a reference to Joe Biden. The other “JB” referenced in that email is Jim Biden, Joe’s brother. Hunter Biden called his dad ‘the Big Guy’ or ‘my Chairman,’ and frequently referenced asking him for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals that we were discussing. I’ve seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business. I’ve seen firsthand that that’s not true, because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line.”

If Bobulinski’s reported claims are backed up by his documents and devices, this becomes a timing issue. Will the FBI make an announcement about an investigation before or after the election?

