https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/breaking-bidens-former-business-partner-china-scheme-tony-bobulinski-will-trumps-special-guest-final-debate/

Tony Bobulinski, a former business partner of Hunter Biden, Joe Biden and Joe’s brother Jim in the now-infamous China scheme, will be President Donald Trump’s special guest at the final presidential debate on Thursday evening.

BREAKING: Tony Bobulinski to be @realDonaldTrump special guest at tonight’s debate — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) October 22, 2020

It is now safe to say that the president will be bringing up Hunter Biden’s laptop and the shocking contents that the liberal media has been attempting to brush aside.

TRENDING: UPDATE: Former Hunter Biden Associate in Fear for His Life – Bevan Cooney Moved to More Dangerous Facility After Leaking Emails to Conservative Journalists

Bobulinski recently made massive waves after a bombshell statement to the New York Post “asserting that the former vice president was a willing and eager participant in a family scheme to make millions of dollars by partnering with a shady Chinese Communist firm.”

The former business partner also admitted that he was one of the recipients of an email published by the post, confirming that it was authentic.

“That claim alone rips out the heart of nearly everything Joe Biden has ever said about Hunter’s many businesses and Joe’s knowledge of them. His repeated insistence that the two never spoke of the son’s global sources of money didn’t pass the laugh test,” the New York Post notes. “After all, they traveled together to China on Air Force Two, where Hunter landed a $1.5 billion commitment from a government-controlled Chinese bank. Then there was Hunter’s $83,000-a-month gig on the board of a Ukrainian energy company — despite his lack of experience in Ukraine or knowledge of energy.”

The debate will take place at 9 p.m. EST. The Gateway Pundit will be posting updates throughout the evening.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

