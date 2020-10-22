https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/breaking-tony-bobulinski-flipped-hunter-joe-biden-will-speak-top-hour-biden-crime-family/

BREAKING — Toney Bobulinski will speak at the top of the hour!!!

Tony Bobulinski, a former business partner of Hunter Biden, Joe Biden and Joe’s brother Jim in the now-infamous China scheme, will be President Donald Trump’s special guest at the final presidential debate on Thursday evening.

BREAKING: Tony Bobulinski to be @realDonaldTrump special guest at tonight’s debate — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) October 22, 2020

It is now safe to say that the president will be bringing up Hunter Biden’s laptop and the shocking contents that the liberal media has been attempting to brush aside.

Bobulinski recently made massive waves after a bombshell statement to the New York Post “asserting that the former vice president was a willing and eager participant in a family scheme to make millions of dollars by partnering with a shady Chinese Communist firm.”

The former business partner also admitted that he was one of the recipients of an email published by the post, confirming that it was authentic.

