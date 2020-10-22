https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/breaking-senate-judiciary-committee-confirms-amy-coney-barrett-supreme-court-democrats-boycott-committee-vote/

Judge Amy Coney Barrett with her family at White House.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 12-0 to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court on Thursday morning.

Democrat members on the committee boycotted the vote.

Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats boycott committee vote on #ACB pic.twitter.com/tqTI6EMVIP — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) October 22, 2020

The US Senate will vote on Amy Coney Barrett on Monday — eight days before the US election.

JUST IN: Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously votes on nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, 12-0, as committee Democrats boycotted the roll call. https://t.co/N7iWPeQZnX pic.twitter.com/jSssZuTl5Y — ABC News (@ABC) October 22, 2020

Earlier this week Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts joined the liberal members of the court to allow Pennsylvania to collect ballots three days after the election.

In order to save the country from Roberts and the far left justices Amy Coney Barrett must be confirmed before election day.

