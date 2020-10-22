https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/breaking-whistleblower-releases-statement-personally-witnessed-former-vp-joe-biden-involved-deals-hunter-biden/

Breitbart reported overnight:

A whistleblower CEO and Biden insider, Tony Bobulinski, released a public statement on Wednesday evening backing up the reporting of the New York Post from last week and claiming that he personally witnessed Democrat presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden discussing business deals with his son, Hunter Biden.

Sources familiar with the matter told Breitbart News that Bobulinski is the person whose allegations and inside information are the centerpiece of a forthcoming investigation by the Wall Street Journal. That Wall Street Journal story has not published yet, several days after the newspaper staff indicated to some the piece would come out—it is unclear why the Journal has not yet published—but President Donald Trump hinted on a conference call earlier this week that such a story was coming from the newspaper.

Bobulinski’s statement also seemingly authenticates at least one of the bombshell emails obtained by the New York Post, purportedly from Hunter Biden’s laptop retrieved from a computer repair store in Delaware. The statement also contradicts claims from some Democrats that a Russian disinformation campaign is at the center of the burgeoning scandal currently engulfing the Biden campaign in the final days of the election.