Hunter Biden’s former business partner claims that emails that purportedly came from Biden’s hard drive are legit and that Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, participated in his family’s business deals with China and other foreign entities.

Tony Bobulinski told the New York Post’s Michael Goodwin that the Bidens “aggressively leveraged” their name to make deals with the communist country.

After explaining that two Senate committees have requested documents from him related to his dealings with the Biden family, Bobulinski went into further detail.

“What I am outlining is fact. I know it is fact because I lived it,” he said. “I am the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings, which was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family. I was brought into the company to be the CEO by James Gilliar and Hunter Biden. The reference to ‘the Big Guy’ in the much publicized May 13, 2017 email is in fact a reference to Joe Biden. The other ‘JB’ referenced in that email is Jim Biden, Joe’s brother.

“Hunter Biden called his dad ‘the Big Guy’ or ‘my Chairman,’ and frequently referenced asking him for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals that we were discussing. I’ve seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business. I’ve seen firsthand that that’s not true, because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line.”

Bobulinski added that he eventually came to the realization that China was interested in working with the Bidens for political reasons, not for any return on the millions of dollars it is said to have invested in the deals.

“Once I realized that Hunter wanted to use the company as his personal piggy bank by just taking money out of it as soon as it came from the Chinese, I took steps to prevent that from happening,” he said.

“I would ask the Biden family to address the American people and outline the facts so I can go back to being irrelevant — and so I am not put in a position to have to answer those questions for them.

“I don’t have a political ax to grind; I just saw behind the Biden curtain and I grew concerned with what I saw. The Biden family aggressively leveraged the Biden family name to make millions of dollars from foreign entities even though some were from communist controlled China.”

The Post began publishing emails and photos last week that purportedly came from the hard drive, which was said to have been dropped off at a Delaware computer repair shop. The shop owner said the laptop in which the drive was held was never picked up and, after finding what seemed to be incriminating content on the drive, he contacted authorities. President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani also obtained a copy and has been feeding content from the drive to the Post.

