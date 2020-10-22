https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/22/cbs-news-is-big-mad-that-donald-trump-has-undermined-their-full-fair-and-contextual-reporting-by-releasing-unedited-60-minutes-footage/

Grab your hankies and pour one out for CBS News, who got the rawest of raw deals today thanks to Donald Trump’s decision to release unedited footage of his recent “60 Minutes” interview with Lesley Stahl.

It’s bad enough that Stahl further embarrassed herself, her network, and the journalistic profession. But the fact that Donald Trump exposed her full embarrassing performance?

That’s just going too far:

Trump administration violates agreement and releases “60 Minutes” interview ahead of Sunday broadcast https://t.co/aBEQuKlSbp — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 22, 2020

CBS News statement on @60Minutes interview with President Trump pic.twitter.com/Ivz9NBiU6r — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 22, 2020

You hate to see it.

I’m sorry the CBS @60Minutes editing power no longer applies. pic.twitter.com/hLV803uCp4 — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) October 22, 2020

Dude, they’re furious.

i… worked on this story for a year… and… he just… he tweeted it out https://t.co/XRZA1Wschz — Nino (@baldingschemer) October 22, 2020

We can actually understand why CBS News is so pissed off. Not only does the footage released by Team Trump demonstrate that Lesley Stahl is a partisan hack whose commitment to investigative journalism is conditional, but it also demonstrates that CBS News fully intended to present an incomplete and — very likely unfair — version of the interview.

.@CBSNews translated: Hey, no one is supposed to see how we massage the video and edit out exculpatory comments or others which provide comments. THAT’S NOT FAIR. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 22, 2020

You’re not supposed to see how the sausage gets made!

As a millenial, I find this outrage on the part of CBS to be insane It should be industry standard to supply raw video of any interview I’m sorry, news orgs, that your credibility has been utterly shattered through years of shitty work, but that’s just obvious to me https://t.co/zOqiup8VEy — PoliMath (@politicalmath) October 22, 2020

There’s literally no way to take unedited video out of context. — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) October 22, 2020

Your airing of Trump’s interview can either be “full” (aired in its entirety without editing) or it can be “contextual,” but it can’t be both. Sorry Trump ruined your plans to deceptively cut up the interview to make him look bad. https://t.co/eTXYh9LVhe — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 22, 2020

A news organization mad that raw unedited video footage was released to the public should tell you everything about why YouTube, Instagram & Facebook are thriving and why they are being left behind. https://t.co/3YmHm0bRF7 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 22, 2020

Yep.

It is very funny to me that people are upset that Trump – who got elected to the highest office in the land by telling people that their stupid rules are, in fact, stupid – has now told another entity that their stupid rules are, in fact, stupid. https://t.co/gqgLtB5pCq — Drew ‘Full, Fair and Contextual’ Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 22, 2020

