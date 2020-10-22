http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/oMWdFSRVcZ8/

CBS’s 60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl claimed the contents of Hunter Biden’s allegedly abandoned laptop “can’t be verified,” offering literal circular reasoning to defend the statement during an interview with President Donald Trump posted Thursday.

This exchange between Trump and Lesley Stahl is insane. She repeatedly insists the Biden laptops “can’t be verified” so reporters shouldn’t talk about it. Trump asks her why it can’t be verified. Her answer: “Because it can’t be verified.” pic.twitter.com/cf9hcSGnrm — Anders Hagstrom (@Hagstrom_Anders) October 22, 2020

A transcript is as follows:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I think it’s one of the biggest scandals I’ve ever seen, and you don’t cover it. LESLEY STAHL: Because it can’t be verified. TRUMP: You want to talk about insignificant things. STAHL: I’m telling you. TRUMP: Of course it can be verified. Excuse me, they found the laptop. STAHL: It can’t be verified. TRUMP: What can’t be verified? STAHL: The laptop. TRUMP: Why do you say that? STAHL: Because it can’t be verified. TRUMP: The family on the laptop — [Joe Biden’s] gone into hiding for five days. He’s gone into hiding. STAHL: He’s preparing for your debate. TRUMP: It’s taking him five days to prepare? I doubt it. I doubt. Okay, go ahead.

