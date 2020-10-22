https://pjmedia.com/election/tyler-o-neil/2020/10/22/president-trump-plans-to-bring-hunter-biden-associate-to-debate-with-joe-biden-n1078573

President Donald Trump plans to bring a key source in the Hunter Biden email scandal to the final debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Thursday, Fox News reported. Tony Bobulinski, the former Hunter Biden associate who confirmed to The New York Post that Joe Biden really is “the Big Guy” mentioned in numerous emails detailing Biden corruption, may be sitting in the audience as Joe Biden debates Trump on Thursday evening.

If Bobulinski does indeed appear as Trump’s guest at the debate, that would represent a living rebuke to the former vice president who has centered his campaign pitch around the idea of character.

Thanks to the painstaking work of Peter Schweizer (and the Democrats’ impeachment push), Hunter Biden’s notorious business deals with companies like the notoriously corrupt Ukrainian gas firm Burisma have become public knowledge. Yet Hunter Biden also made lucrative deals in other countries as well, most notably China.

Last week, all hell broke loose when the New York Post article reported on a “smoking gun” email showing that Hunter Biden reportedly introduced his father to an executive at the Ukrainian gas firm Burisma a few months before Biden pressured the Ukrainian president to fire the prosecutor general who claims he was investigating Burisma.

Big Tech moved to suppress the story before it could be fact-checked. Twitter briefly suspended the accounts of the Trump campaign, the White House press secretary, and a congressional committee. Facebook, meanwhile, moved to suppress the Post article’s reach even while admitting that an independent fact-check had yet to confirm the story’s falsity.

Since then, news of Hunter Biden’s corruption and his father’s involvement has continued to trickle out as various sources confirmed the veracity of the emails. Detractors have claimed that the emails are Russian disinformation, but there is no evidence to support this assertion.

On Thursday, Bobulinski came forward, confirming suspicions that the person Hunter Biden referred to as “the Big Guy” was truly Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr. and claiming that — contrary to the Democratic nominee’s repeated assertions — Joe Biden was deeply involved in Hunter Biden’s business deals.

“I am the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings which was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family. I was brought into the company to be the CEO by James Gilliar and Hunter Biden. The reference to ‘the Big Guy’ in the much publicized May 13, 2017 email is in fact a reference to Joe Biden,” Bobulinski wrote in his bombshell statement.

“Hunter Biden called his dad ‘the Big Guy’ or ‘my Chairman,’ and frequently referenced asking him for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals that we were discussing. I’ve seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business. I’ve seen firsthand that that’s not true, because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line,” Bobulinski insisted.

The former business partner said that when he “realized that Hunter wanted to use the company as his personal piggy bank by just taking money out of it as soon as it came from the Chinese,” he “took steps to prevent that from happening.”

Yet Bobulinski claimed that the Bidens had “gone behind my back and gotten paid millions of dollars by the Chinese, even though they told me they hadn’t and wouldn’t do that to their partners.”

“I don’t have a political ax to grind; I just saw behind the Biden curtain and I grew concerned with what I saw. The Biden family aggressively leveraged the Biden family name to make millions of dollars from foreign entities even though some were from communist controlled China,” the former business partner wrote.

This scandal is not going away, and a newly-released Hunter Biden email even claimed that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Joe Biden’s running mate, was also a contact for the joint venture with a Chinese energy company.

Legacy media outlets have shamelessly attempted to bury the story. Trump, by bringing Bobulinski to the debate, will make it impossible to ignore.

