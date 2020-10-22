https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f92e1e057321424505f9835
Melania Trump appears to pull away from President Trump’s hand after the final presidential debate….
Caitlyn Pye, a 17-year-old, was found guilty of criminal attempt to commit murder for the plotted attack on Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church….
India’s anti-ship missile sunk a vessel during naval drills in the Arabian Sea, demonstrating New Delhi’s “combat readiness” in the Indian Ocean region where it is challenged by China….
The Czech Republic’s health minister, Roman Prymula, is set to lose his job after attending an establishment that appeared to be open in violation of the Covid-19 lockdown rules he implemented….
Businesses support footballer’s campaign after politicians refused to extend provision of school meals through summer….