https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/china-vatican-renew-controversial-bishops-deal-good-start/

(SCMP.COM) – China and the Vatican renewed an agreement on the appointment of bishops on Thursday that critics say has done little to improve relations between the two sides.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian confirmed the deal would be extended for two more years, saying the Vatican and China would maintain close dialogue and work to improve ties.

The Holy See also announced the move, saying that the “initial application [of the agreement] has been positive, thanks to the good communication and cooperation between the parties.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

