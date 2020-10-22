https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/chinese-energy-firm-gives-biden-crime-family-5-million-interest-free-loan-investment-vehicle-described-consulting-fees-hunter-biden/

A new tranche of emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell were released on Thursday and they are explosive.

An e-mail to Hunter Biden’s partner, SinoHawk CEO Tony Bobulinski, from a top Chinese official on July 26, 2017 shows the Chinese energy company CEFC proposed a $5 million “interest-free” loan to the Biden family “based on their trust on [Biden] family[.]”

By “trust” they mean leverage and blackmail.

Recall, Biden associate, Tony Bobulinski on Wednesday night released a devastating memo confirming Joe Biden was in on the Biden family’s corruption while he was VP.

Tony Bobulinski is the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings which was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family.

The following email is from a top Chinese official to Tony Bobulinski on July 26, 2017 proposing a $5 million “interest-free” loan and possible subsequent loan(s).

The Chinese official asked Tony Bobulinski, “How will the 5 million be used….This 5 million loan is interest free. But if the 5 million is used up, should CEFC keep lending more to the family?”

An e-mail to Hunter Biden’s partner from a top Chinese official on July 26, 2017 shows the Chinese energy company CEFC proposed a $5 million “interest-free” loan to the Biden family “based on their trust on [Biden] family[.]” “Should CEFC keep lending more to the family?” pic.twitter.com/MGFizPqOdm — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 22, 2020

Less than two weeks later, on August 8, 2017, $5 million was wired from a CEFC-affiliated investment vehicle to the bank account for Hudson West III, which spent the next year transferring $4,790,375 million directly to Hunter Biden’s firm, Owasco, according to Senate documents.

Senate investigators described how the Chinese state owned energy company wired the $5 million “loan” to Hunter’s firm through an investment vehicle — to the bank account for Hudson West III –which then dispersed the money to Hunter’s firm (money laundering).

Per Senate investigators:

“On August 8, 2017, CEFC Infrastructure Investment wired $5 million to the bank account for Hudson West III. These funds may have originated from a loan issued from the account of a company called Northern International Capital Holdings, a Hong Kong-based investment company identified at one time as a “substantial shareholder” in CEFC International Limited along with Ye. It is unclear whether Hunter Biden was half-owner of Hudson West III at that time. However, starting on August 8, the same day the $5 million was received, and continuing through September 25, 2018, Hudson West III sent frequent payments to Owasco, Hunter Biden’s firm. These payments, which were described as consulting fees, reached $4,790,375.25 in just over a year.”

Less than two weeks later, on August 8, 2017, $5 million was wired from a CEFC-affiliated investment vehicle to a Delaware LLC, which spent the next year transfering nearly $4.8 million directly to Hunter Biden’s firm, according to Senate investigators. https://t.co/Byyo3FNp3T pic.twitter.com/8XHHVTuFml — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 22, 2020

Tony Bobulinski threw the Bidens under the bus in a statement and said he is cooperating with Senate investigators by handing over all documents related to his dealings with the Biden crime family.

“Hunter Biden called his dad “the Big Guy” or “my Chairman” and frequently referenced asking him for the sign-off or advice on various potential deals that we were discussing,” Bobulinski said. “I’ve seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business. I’ve seen first hand that that’s not true, because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line.”

“[The Johnson Report] made me realize the Bidens had gone behind my back and gotten paid millions of dollars by the Chinese, even though they told me they hadn’t and wouldn’t do that to their partners,” he said.

