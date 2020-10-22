https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/chris-wray-could-be-fired-after-election-report/

President Trump has talked with his advisers about firing Christopher Wray after Election Day.

According to the sources, discussions between the president and his senior aides have resulted from criticisms that Wray and Attorney General William Barr have not fulfilled Trump’s wish for an official investigation to be launched into Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

The sources told the Post that Trump believes Wray was one of his worst personnel picks, and both White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and top Trump adviser Dan Scavino have also criticized Wray in internal conversations.

White House spokesman Judd Deere told the Post that the White House does not speculate on personnel matters, adding that “if the president doesn’t have confidence in someone he will let you know.”

In their advocacy for an official investigation into the Bidens, Trump and his allies have recently used a New York Post article that alleged Hunter Biden helped broker a meeting between an executive at the Ukrainian gas firm Burisma and his father when Joe Biden was vice president.

The FBI “can neither confirm nor deny the existence of any ongoing investigation or persons or entities under investigation, including to Members of Congress,” Tuesday’s letter from FBI Assistant Director Jill C. Tyson said.

During last week’s NBC town hall with the president, Trump argued that Wray is “not doing a very good job” after moderator Savannah Guthrie cited the FBI director’s comments that there is no evidence of widespread fraud in mail-in voting.

SOURCE — THE HILL