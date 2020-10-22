https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/22/circle-those-wagons-rolling-stones-attempt-to-slam-vile-baseless-conspiracy-theories-about-biden-son-is-a-huge-fail/

Many in the media are doing their best to avoid the unfolding Hunter Biden story (that keeps getting worse for Joe). The Democrats can count Rolling Stone among those trying to help keep the story under wraps:

Vile, baseless conspiracy theories are spreading about Hunter Biden, and despite pledges to curb misinformation in the lead-up to the election, social media sites aren’t stopping them https://t.co/naLil6Vkjt pic.twitter.com/UjGvUgtVrW — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) October 21, 2020

Alternate headline:

Despite the mounting evidence, they demand we don’t believe our lyin’ eyes https://t.co/gitKeGnDPi — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 22, 2020

“Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain!”

We have e-mails and text messages and business contracts from Hunter Biden that repeatedly mention Joe Biden, and we have verified their authenticity from individuals who were on the same e-mail and text chains and received the exact same communications. https://t.co/H25XKZNJNQ — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 22, 2020

They’re not baseless. The emails have been authenticated. We have the goods on Hunter and Joe Biden and it aint’s pretty. #VoteDemsOUT — PolitixGal (@PolitixGal) October 22, 2020

The memo is out. Discredit the Biden stories. It’s incredible to watch our media falls into lockstep to elect a demented, power hungry and corrupt politician. https://t.co/8OyL0SyHWL — Renée (@rightwingertoo) October 22, 2020

The Rolling Stone: Covering important stories – with a pillow, until they stop moving. (credit to @iowahawkblog) https://t.co/WSkQ1YpOY0 — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 22, 2020

Baseless = we’re covering for ol’ Joe — Cory C ✝️ (@CoryChiarelli) October 22, 2020

Circle those wagons. https://t.co/Crn8rbQXNc — Miss Ann Thrope (@desertgardens) October 22, 2020

Rolling Stone could also use some self-awareness before accusing others of spreading “misinformation”:

EVERYONE! The publisher of “A Rape on Campus” has something to say. https://t.co/U0y0022AVn — Joseph Ashby (@JosephAshbyShow) October 22, 2020

No one knows more about “vile, baseless conspiracy theories” than Rolling Stone!https://t.co/qZxIuwGMnr https://t.co/ASFecCAPC8 pic.twitter.com/piuBsXkZ9g — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) October 22, 2020

The University of Virgina called, and they said to suck it. https://t.co/6gQaYJ2BYh — Keep Brodigan Great (@brodigan) October 22, 2020

“Vile, baseless” stories are more your wheelhouse than the New York Post’s. https://t.co/BWLUwIodUQ — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) October 22, 2020

One thing’s for sure:

This could be an interesting tweet to revisit in a few weeks or months. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 22, 2020

Stay tuned.

