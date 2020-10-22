https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/22/circle-those-wagons-rolling-stones-attempt-to-slam-vile-baseless-conspiracy-theories-about-biden-son-is-a-huge-fail/

Many in the media are doing their best to avoid the unfolding Hunter Biden story (that keeps getting worse for Joe). The Democrats can count Rolling Stone among those trying to help keep the story under wraps:

Alternate headline:

“Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain!”

Rolling Stone could also use some self-awareness before accusing others of spreading “misinformation”:

One thing’s for sure:

Stay tuned.

