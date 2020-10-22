https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/22/classic-washington-insider-move-joe-bidens-answer-on-court-packing-might-be-the-swampiest-lib-answer-ever-given-video/

Joe Biden’s been pretty cagey when it comes to his thoughts on court packing (among other things).

But in a recent interview with CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell, he offered up a little more insight as to what he’s planning:

Biden: “If elected, what I will do is I’ll put together a national commission – a bipartisan commission…and I will ask them to, over 180 days, come back to me with recommendations as to how to reform the court system…it’s not about court packing.” Listen to his full answer: https://t.co/LojrftvOXW — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) October 22, 2020

Yes, listen to it:

Watch more of @NorahODonnell‘s interview with Joe Biden, Sunday. pic.twitter.com/wJmb8MatVg — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 22, 2020

Uhhhh …

🚨THIS ANSWER will drive *a lot* of convo today … BIDEN says he’ll create a “national commission” to create a plan “as to how to reform the court system” This is part of his intvw w @NorahODonnell on @60Minutes pic.twitter.com/X78BmAW6Hy — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 22, 2020

Whoa. After weeks of waffling on the court packing question, Biden says he’s considering reforms that go “well beyond” court packing. https://t.co/AnpljpPED1 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 22, 2020

It should drive a lot of convo today. Because it’s kind of a big f*cking deal.

At the town hall, Biden said he would tell us his position on court packing *before* Nov. 3. (I guess this is his position?) https://t.co/nVMAQ8qj4r — Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) October 22, 2020

Guess so.

Again, this is cowardice. You would be President. Tell us YOUR position. You are talking about process. If you are discussing process issues, you are likely losing the argument on the issue. https://t.co/JL7GXLI3E0 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 22, 2020

“I don’t have an opinion on court packing, so I’ll just have a commission of Democrats tell me what to do” is exactly the kind of bold leadership everyone should expect from Joe Biden — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) October 22, 2020

A “commission” means you don’t have the guts to take a stand on an tough issue. It’s a classic Washington insider move. https://t.co/q9LEz4AYRl — CesarConda (@CesarConda) October 22, 2020

Siri, what’s the swampiest lib answer ever given?

Answer: https://t.co/VEOqmMgfKG — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) October 22, 2020

They don’t get much swampier than that.

Just add this one to the rapidly growing list of reasons not to vote for Joe Biden.

