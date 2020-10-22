https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/clinton-foundation-cefc-donation/

CEFC China Energy is the company implicated in the first New York Post email drop from the article, “Emails reveal how Hunter Biden tried to cash in big on behalf of family with Chinese firm.” Emails obtained by the outlet show how Hunter Biden “pursued lucrative deals involving China’s largest private energy company — including one that he said would be “interesting for me and my family.”

The emails reveal that a potential “remuneration package” for the CEFC deal included a potential “Chair / Vice Chair” position and a 20 percent stake in the venture for Hunter Biden along with “10 held by H for the big guy.” Hunter Biden’s business partner Tony Bobulinski, also attached on the email thread, confirmed that the “big guy” is a reference to Joe Biden.

Hunter Biden described a three-year consulting contract he inked with the CEFC China Energy Company president Ye Jianming that earned him $10 million annually “for introductions alone.”

Emails obtained by New York Post.

But the Biden family weren’t the only members of the D.C. political establishment to take CEFC’s money; Hillary and Bill Clinton, through their eponymous foundation, accepted up to $100,000 from the company.

A New York Times article, “A Chinese Tycoon Sought Power and Influence. Washington Responded.”, outlined how Ye sought influence in D.C., attempting to connect with powerful individuals like those from the Biden family.

“Ye Jianming, a fast-rising Chinese oil tycoon, ventured to places only the most politically connected Chinese companies dared to go. But what he wanted was access to the corridors of power in Washington — and he set out to get it. Soon, he was meeting with the family of Joseph R. Biden Jr., who was then the vice president,” the article noted.

However, members of D.C.’s political class didn’t always accept Ye’s overtures:

“Ye Jianming’s early efforts to break into the Washington power broker scene didn’t always pan out. Five years ago, CEFC approached Bobby Ray Inman, a retired admiral and national security adviser to President Jimmy Carter, about setting up a joint venture, Mr. Inman said in an interview. The company promised it would pay him $1 million a year, without specifying what business they would go into. He turned down the offer. Later, Mr. Inman said, CEFC officials called him and said they were considering acquiring oil fields in Syria. Could he help them persuade the American military not to bomb them? Again, he said no.”

The Clintons, however, had no qualms about accepting money from Ye, a Chinese Communist Party member with ties to the People’s Liberation Army. The New York Times noted:

“Mr. Ye also further loosened CEFC’s purse strings, donating as much as $100,000 to the Clinton Foundation.”

Clinton Foundation records reveal that CEFC China Energy company donated a sum between $50,001 and $100,000 to the foundation, a sizable amount which came in the third quarter of 2015.

Clinton Foundation donation records.

The Wall Street Journal described how, in response to Clinton’s 2016 bid for the presidency, donations to the foundation had skyrocketed:

“Some foreign companies were also among the new donors to the foundation. Attijariwafa Bank, a major bank in Morocco in which the holding company controlled by the Moroccan royal family has owned a stake, gave between $100,000 and $250,000 to the Clinton Global Initiative. (The holding company earlier this year indicated it planned to sell its shares in the bank.) CEFC China Energy Company, an energy and financial services firm that is one of the largest private companies in China, gave between $50,000 and $100,000 to the Clinton Global Initiative.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

