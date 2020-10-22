https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/22/cnn-online-memes-were-a-factor-in-drivers-attacking-protesters-in-the-street-this-summer/

It was late June when a man fired a gun into a vehicle that was trying to get around a Black Lives Matter blockade in Utah. And remember in August when a man was beaten unconscious in front of his female passenger by a Black Lives Matter mob in Portland after he crashed his truck?

Well, forget about that, because CNN is concerned about the idiots protesting in the street and setting up human roadblocks getting hit by drivers. CNN has even found two researchers who believe “online encouragement” was a factor in these clowns getting run over as they climbed on top of people’s moving cars. There were more than 100 such incidents, according to data collected by a “terrorism researcher.”

Drivers struck street protesters dozens of times this summer. While it’s difficult to determine what motivates someone to commit violence, two researchers said they believe that online encouragement is a factor. https://t.co/6tTiZx8Dlc — CNN (@CNN) October 21, 2020

Get a load of this:

Both [Ari] Weil and Brian Jenkins, the director of the National Transportation Security Center at Mineta Transportation Institute, told CNN that the Black Lives Matter movement had been targeted and that online memes appear to have both celebrated — and driven — such attacks. “It might not explicitly say go do this, but it’s people joking about it, and it kind of lowers the bar to entry,” said Weil.

So memes were a driving factor behind the “attacks” on protesters.

It’s called fleeing for your life??? pic.twitter.com/un1MeNISvh — Coveyleader 󾓦 (@aprillewis69) October 22, 2020

Nobody wants to be Reginald Denney. — Your Disapproving Dad (@disapprover69) October 21, 2020

“they were just caught up in the moment” – AP — Nunya Buyzzness (@buyzzness) October 21, 2020

Some deep thinkers coming up with these reports. — Chuckt43 (@Chuckt43) October 22, 2020

Or it could be that people are frightened of and frustrated with “street protesters” who block roadways, attack people in cars and damage property. — Betsy Brantner Smith (@sgtbetsysmith) October 21, 2020

Fairly simple fix for this. Get out of the road! Cars drive on those things! — Jeff Hill (@coachHill80) October 21, 2020

I recall being taught as a child to stay off the road. Protestors…especially those who are stupid enough to push, punch, or try to smash vehicles…or “rioters” as they are rightly called…probably were encouraged by online. Namely. You. — TarienCole (@TarienCole) October 21, 2020

Agreed. There is tremendous online encouragement to behave idiotically and protest in the middle of the street, as well as violently by swarming, mobbing, and hitting cars whose drivers refuse to be dictated to by the violent mob. — J. Halvor Saxerud🎃 (@JakobHalvor) October 21, 2020

Maybe it’s CNNs online encouragement that causes peaceful protesters to bang on people’s cars and try to pull them out for a beating? — John Johnston (@jj0100101) October 21, 2020

Lesson: Do not protest in the middle of roads or freeways. Such areas are dangerous and are closed to pedestrians for a reason. — RiotWatchUSA (@RiotWatchUSA) October 21, 2020

Oh I dunno. Having your car stopped in the street by an angry mob might be a good place to start looking for answers about motivation. — Dr. Scary Protest Beard (@llcthecableguy) October 22, 2020

ROADS ARE FOR CARS — SomeScrap (@SomeScrap) October 22, 2020

It’s not hard. Get out of the street. It should be a crime. — Work The Trade (@WorkTheTrade1) October 21, 2020

It’s a really bad idea to jump in front of moving vehicles — Big Dr Ed PhD ~ Mansplaining by Appointment Only (@Falconeddie1) October 21, 2020

Perhaps you should do research on why people purposefully put themselves in harm’s way then cry the victim. Perhaps surrounding vehicles or jumping in front of them may be what should be the behavior that is “difficult to determine.” — Kate Freitas (@KateHolly10) October 21, 2020

Its defense against a violent crowd, dips. If people are trying to pull you out of your vehicle, accelerating away is the proper response, even through that crowd. — Marcus Payne (@MarcusDAurelius) October 21, 2020

I had a crazy idea how protestors could stop getting hit by cars but i can’t seem to remember right now.. — Phony Soprano (@PhonySoprano1) October 22, 2020

My research shows that punching people’s cars and smashing the windows out causes drivers to act rationally, yes rationally, and drive away. — Papas Fritas 🇺🇸 (@papasfritasUSA) October 22, 2020

How about “I don’t want to be dragged out of my car and beaten to death”? — Sgt. K. Onyx (@SgtKOnyx) October 21, 2020

“Street protestors “ protest on the sidewalk. Streets are for vehicles. I swear I read your headlines and I think I’m reading headlines of @TheBabylonBee — SBH (@roseslash12) October 22, 2020

Gee…you don’t think maybe at least a few of the drivers were terrified by an angry mob threatening them violence? Or is that a non-factor — Larry Bill (@LarryBill1971) October 22, 2020

When thugs surround cars, bang on them, and otherwise threaten the drivers, those drivers have the moral right to protect themselves. Once again, those thugs expect the people they are threatening to care more about them than they care about themselves. — Dan C (@dbclawyer_c) October 21, 2020

I remember what happened to Reginald Denny. A blockade is an act of aggression. — Wowbagger (@king_marmot) October 21, 2020

It’s not difficult to determine at all. Watch the videos, CNN. You have violent rioters who think they have a right to attack people in their vehicles, and the drivers of those vehicles decide they don’t want to die that day. Has nothing to do with “online encouragement.” — Travis Wester (@westerspace) October 22, 2020

So people saw memes online and decided to drive into the middle of violent protests so they could run people over?

