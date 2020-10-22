https://nypost.com/2020/10/21/chris-cuomo-scolded-for-not-wearing-a-mask-in-his-apartment-building/

Chris Cuomo has apparently been marching around his apartment building without a mask on — despite what he preaches on his primetime cable news show.

Management at Cuomo’s Manhattan apartment building sent the CNN anchor a letter, obtained by Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” that warned him for repeatedly violating the order, and threatened him with a $500 fine.

“You have been observed entering and exiting the building and riding the elevator without the required face coverings,” reads part of the Aug. 6 letter.

“Even though staff members have asked you to comply with this requirement, you have refused to do so. This is a violation of the Executive Order, building policy, and places other residents and our staff at risk. There are no exceptions to this rule, and you are required to comply.”

Cuomo was one of the coronavirus’ early highly visible victims, broadcasting from his Hamptons basement after testing positive for COVID-19 in March.

Shortly after the diagnosis, his older brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, issued an executive order that masks must be worn in public throughout the state.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Just last week, Chris Cuomo, in an apparently hypocritical statement, slammed President Trump’s appearances sans mask while recovering from the virus.

“We may have grown up in the same place, but we are very different people. But this I can relate to. I got my wife and son sick just like he did. But with me, it crushed me. It left me ashamed and super sensitive to keeping people safe,” the anchor said.

It’s not the first time the anchor has been chastised for not following protocol: Cuomo got into a verbal altercation with a cyclist on Long Island who called him out for not quarantining in April.

The Post has reached out to Chris Cuomo for comment.

