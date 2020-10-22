http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/RBZplLDHB_o/

Wednesday on CNN, during the handoff between evening hosts Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon, the two discussed what impact former President Barack Obama’s presence on the campaign trail might have on the election.

Lemon speculated that Obama, who had campaigned on behalf of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, his former vice president, earlier in the day, may aid Democrats with motivating black voters.

However, he was dismissive of black male voters, who have publicly expressed their support for incumbent President Donald Trump in recent days. According to Lemon, those Trump supporters had been “played” by the Trump campaign.

“Listen, we talk about the fringe black male vote, right, for Donald Trump?” Lemon said. “Let’s see how many people actually show up at the polls because I don’t really know any black men who are going to vote for Donald Trump, except for people who have a ton of money in the bank and maybe they think — they think, here’s what they think: Unlike black women, who are the most educated of the voting bloc, who know what it is like to be in a board room or a business meeting and be mansplained when your idea is better, and you’re smarter than the men in the room — I think what these black men think is, ‘Well, if I just get the money and I just get the capital — therefore I will be equal, and I will be treated equally.’ They’re in for a rude awakening because it doesn’t work that way. That’s not how it works, and women know that — especially black women, they know that. So, I think these men, honestly, are being bamboozled. They’re being played by the Trump folks.”

