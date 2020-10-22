https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/environment/colorado-wildfires-grow-droughts-and-high-winds-breaking-records?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Colorado wildfires have broken records this fall with the combination of severe droughts, hot temperatures and high winds forcing hundreds to evacuate.

The state has had a disproportionate amount of wildfires this year – three of the four largest in Colorado history.

The East Troublesome this week spread from 19,000 to 125,000 acres in a span of 12 hours.

Nearly 300 firefighters are battling the flames, which extend from the town of Grand Lake into parts of the Rocky Mountain National Park, which was forced to close.

Seventy-seven percent of the state is under drought conditions, and winds are expected to pick back up Friday night into Saturday. Colorado is expected to get hit with a major snowstorm Sunday, which will help to calm the fires.

The fire threat will move further west into California where warm and dry air will continue to allow for possible outbreaks.

