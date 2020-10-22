https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tomcotton-MikeGallagher-chinesecommunistparty/2020/10/22/id/993365

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., have introduced a bill to force lobbyists working for Chinese companies to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

“Chinese companies — particularly powerful ones — are all arms of the Chinese Communist Party and remain ultimately under state control. It’s time our laws recognize that reality. Our bill will close legal loopholes and force lobbyists for Chinese companies to register as foreign agents,” Cotton said.

After urging from the two lawmakers, the U.S. Department of Defense published a list of companies working with the Chinese communist government.

“Even nominally private Chinese firms are not like normal companies. All Chinese firms, and especially those significant enough to register lobbyists in Washington, D.C., are subject to the extrajudicial direction of the Chinese Communist Party,” Gallagher said. “This bill ensures companies subject to the direction of the CCP face appropriate disclosure standards and Americans better understand how our adversaries seek to use the swamp against us.”

