(DW.COM) – Germany has recorded more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day for the first time. The RKI has described the situation as “very serious” as Germany issues new travel warnings for popular ski regions.

Germany’s Robert Koch Institute (RKI) on Thursday reported more than 11,200 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours and the organization expressed grave concern as the virus threatened to spiral out of control.

It is the first time since the start of the pandemic that more than 10,000 new cases in Germany were recorded in a 24-hour period and the second time in a matter of days that the country has reported a new daily high.

